Alabama A&M students move out in wake of coronavirus concerns

This week - students at alabama a&m are moving out of their dorms on short-notice.

It's after the school transitioned to online classes over coronavirus concerns.

Waay 31's casey albritton spoke to a parent - who told us how tough it was for students to get off campus quickly.

At alabama a and m university, i've seen students packing up cars cars and moving out of dorms all day.

University administrators say they sent out this email answering parents' questions and concerns about the move... but some parents are still frustrated.

Tyler agnew/ student "i got a call from my roommate...he told me, we gotta be out by next friday."

Jasmine agnew/ parent "kind of frantic...wonderi ng oh my goodness, what are we going to do?"

Tyler agnew and his mother jasmine agnew spent the last few days cleaning and packing up tyler's dorm room at alabama a and m.

Tyler agnew/ student "we are trying to get everything loaded up as quickly as possible with the two cars...the space that we have."

Jasmine agnew sent me this email from the university.

It says students who live in alabama and states have until the end of tuesday to move out.

Students from beyond that area, need to be out by friday.

Tyler agnew/ student "they had to find last minute bus rides, last minute plane tickets."

Jasmine agnew/ parent "it's just been really really exhausting, trying to get here, getting him packed up, and getting him moved into off campus housing or back home."

Tyler told me they received the first email to move out last thursday... and with such short notice, they are having a hard time finding other housing.

Tyler agnew/ student "a lot of students are going through the same thing i am, having to find last minute apartments."

By the end of tuesday, whether tyler has an apartment or not, he's saying goodbye to his freshman dorm.

Tyler agnew/ student "as far as us...kicking us out, that's what it feels like."

Jasmine agnew/ parent "i think this is a great institution, they are dedicated to the students safety, i never would have thought it would get to this point."

University administrators tell me prorated rent installments will be paid by the univeristy.... and students will receive refunds for any credits left of students accounts.

Reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

The university also says if students purchased a meal plan, any unspent money will roll over to the next semester.

Most universities in the state of alabama are moving to online classes.

The entire university of alabama system extended its spring break to go through march 29th to give instructors time to transition to online