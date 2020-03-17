Isolated 'Shamrock Hunts' bring communities together during uncertain times 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:09s - Published Isolated 'Shamrock Hunts' bring communities together during uncertain times Social distancing, and quarantines can also be fun. Parents in neighborhoods across the state have created Facebook groups to encourage community during these uncertain, and isolated times. The biggest trend? Shamrock Hunts. 0

