Gov. DeSantis closes all schools until April 15th

Gov. DeSantis closes all schools until April 15th

Gov. DeSantis closes all schools until April 15th

Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered all schools to remain closed until April 15th.

He will also suspend all testing and move schools to an all online learning model.

Gov. DeSantis closes all schools until April 15th

IMPACT.FOX FOUR NEWS AT 6 STARTS RIGHTNOW.BREAKING NEWS JUST INTO THENEWSROOM- ALL SCHOOLS ARE CLOSEDTHROUGH APRIL 15TH.BARS AND NIGHTCLUBS IN THESTATE ARE ALSO CLOSING FOR THENEXT 30 DAYS.RESTAURANTS WILL NOW BE REQUIREDTO LIMIT CUSTOMERS TO 50-PERCENTOF THEIR CAPACITY.THANKS FOR JOINING US FOR FOXFOUR NEWS AT 6- I AM PATRICKNOLAN.AND I AM JANE MONREALTHE ORDER WAS ISSUED BY GOVERNORRON DESANTIS- IT WENT INTOEFFECT AT FIVE IN THE AFTERNOON.THE GOVERNOR WANTS STUDENTS TRETURN HOME FOR REMOTE LEARNINGFOR THE REST OF THE SPRINGSEMESTER.WE WILL HAVE MORE FROM WHAT THEGOVERNOR HAD TO SAY ABOUT OURSCHOOLS FOR THE REST O




