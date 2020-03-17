Gov. DeSantis closes all schools until April 15th 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:50s - Published Gov. DeSantis closes all schools until April 15th Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered all schools to remain closed until April 15th. He will also suspend all testing and move schools to an all online learning model. 0

BREAKING NEWS JUST INTO THE NEWSROOM- ALL SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED THROUGH APRIL 15TH. BARS AND NIGHTCLUBS IN THE STATE ARE ALSO CLOSING FOR THE NEXT 30 DAYS. RESTAURANTS WILL NOW BE REQUIRED TO LIMIT CUSTOMERS TO 50-PERCENT OF THEIR CAPACITY. THE ORDER WAS ISSUED BY GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS- IT WENT INTO EFFECT AT FIVE IN THE AFTERNOON. THE GOVERNOR WANTS STUDENTS TO RETURN HOME FOR REMOTE LEARNING FOR THE REST OF THE SPRING SEMESTER.





Tweets about this Bobbi V RT @jaxdotcom: UPDATED | In addition to no state testing for students this year, the governor announced public schools will be closed until… 31 minutes ago Florida Times-Union UPDATED | In addition to no state testing for students this year, the governor announced public schools will be clo… https://t.co/56lTIwq5cS 41 minutes ago