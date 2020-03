Need help while isolated? Your neighbors have you covered

BALTIMORE NEIGHBORS ARE COMINGTOGETHER TO HELP THOSE WHOREALLY NEED IT, THOSE MOSTVULNERABLE TO COVI━19.

WMA━2NEWS ABBY ISAACS JOINS US FROMHAMPDEN TO EXPLAIN HOW YOU CANGET INVOLVED.ITABOUT SHOWING KINDNESS,SHOWING THAT EVEN THOUGHPEOPLE MAY FEEL ISOLATED INTHEIR HOMES DURING THIS TIME,THEY ARE NOT ALONE.

IT STARTEDWITH A BALTIMORE SOCIALWORKER.

SHE WANTED TO FIGUREOUT A WAY TO HELP THE MOSTVULNERABLE PEOPLE..

THOSE WHOARE IMMUNOCOMPROISE D ANDSTUCK AT HOME, THOSE WHO HAVEKIDS AND CANTHOSE OVER 60 YEARS OLD& SOSHE STARTED A GOOGLE DOC,PRETTY SIMPLE, A WAY FORPEOPLE TO SIGN UP TO HELP, BYGETTING GROCERIES, WALKING ADOG, OR BABYSITTING.

JUST INTHE FEDERAL HILL AREA, SHE GOT70 VOLUNTEERS.

NOW SHELOOKING TO MATCH THEM WITHPEOPLE WHO NEED THOSERESOURCES.

"I think itreally important because Ithink in whatnow, people feel isolated andthey feel nervous and somepeople donof having family close by orhaving people who can supportthem so I think this is a wayto remind people that younot alone and this is a scarydark time but we can all cometogether to be able to helpeach other." SHE HAS WIDENEDTHE AREA SO ANYONE WHO WANTTO GET INVOLVED CAN.

NOT JUSTFEDERAL HILL OR BALTIMORE, BUTBEYOND.

ABBY SHEMATCH PEOPLE UP AS SOON ASPOSSIBLE SO WE HAVE LINKS ONOUR WEBSITE BOTH FOR HOW TOVOLUNTEER AND HOW TO SIGN UPTO GET A LITTLE HELP.

ABBYISAACS WMAR━2 NEWS.IF YOU HAVEN'T D