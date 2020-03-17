Health Care Worker Is Tarrant County's 6th Confirmed COVID-19 Case 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:32s - Published Health Care Worker Is Tarrant County's 6th Confirmed COVID-19 Case Tarrant County’s sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 is a health care worker, who had been working with sick patients, according to the county public health director.

