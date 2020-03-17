Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Long Island COVID-19 Cases Tops 200

Coronavirus Update: Long Island COVID-19 Cases Tops 200

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Long Island COVID-19 Cases Tops 200

Coronavirus Update: Long Island COVID-19 Cases Tops 200

Five elderly people have died of coronavirus-related illness in Long Island over the past two days.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Brewery Closed, Nassau And Suffolk County Execs Preach Calm, Prudence

On Long Island, 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus have prompted the closure of some schools, and an...
CBS 2 - Published

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Declares State Of Emergency As Cases On Long Island Continue To Grow

As of Friday morning, there were at least 61 cases in Nassau and Suffolk counties, with hundreds more...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlbertPelzer

Albert Pelzer RT @News12LI: #CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Long Island's first coronavirus drive-through testing site is now open at #JonesBeach. For appointments… 7 minutes ago

hustlaspray2

Don corleon RT @CBSNewYork: A run on grocery staples continues, now joined by long lines for guns and ammunition, but Long Island leaders are urging ca… 14 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York A run on grocery staples continues, now joined by long lines for guns and ammunition, but Long Island leaders are u… https://t.co/nYfrcFX5rq 18 minutes ago

MizzReal1265

Monica Cassaberry Coronavirus Update: Queens Man Dies In Long Island Hospital https://t.co/LpxP2Jn3L0 3 hours ago

BeReadyLI

Be Ready LI #BeSafe & #BePrepared: For ongoing updates and information on the resources available to you about #COVID19, visit… https://t.co/PuiRIKYAQM 4 hours ago

ELIHnews

Long Island Hospital News RT CBSNewYork: Queens man with COVID-19 infection dies in Long Island hospital: https://t.co/7uAtxBbsaW #coronavirus #covid-19 #ny #li 4 hours ago

GMitakides

George Mitakides RT @CBSNewYork: Queens man with COVID-19 infection dies in Long Island hospital: https://t.co/30f0mKVF5W #coronavirus #covid-19 #ny #li 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Begins At Jones Beach [Video]

Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Begins At Jones Beach

Hundreds of people will be able to be tested for COVID-19 infections -- by appointment only -- at the new drive-thru testing site at Jones Beach. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:36Published
Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Update On On COVID-19 Measures [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Update On On COVID-19 Measures

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran talked about the latest COVID-19 cases and the impact control measures are having on downtown businesses and mom-and-pop shops on Long Island.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 18:53Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.