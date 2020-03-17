Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local school levies left in limbo as coronavirus forces primary day delay

Local school levies left in limbo as coronavirus forces primary day delay

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Local school levies left in limbo as coronavirus forces primary day delay

Local school levies left in limbo as coronavirus forces primary day delay

The historic postponement of Ohio’s primary elections added yet another wrinkle to an already chaotic week that has brought government, businesses and schools to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local school levies left in limbo as coronavirus forces primary day delay

THE HISTORIC POSTPONEMENT OF APRIMARY BROUGHT CHAOS TO ANALREADY CHAOTIC WEEK.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NCI_Eastlake

Ms. Morley RT @WEWS: “We’re at a very critical juncture for our school district and our community to deliver the kind of education what I believe our… 9 minutes ago

ZachSteppOH

Zach Stepp Elections aren’t just about politicians; issues critical to the finances of important community resources are also… https://t.co/Ge3i9GNOE7 46 minutes ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland “We’re at a very critical juncture for our school district and our community to deliver the kind of education what… https://t.co/04WtLTb9qi 49 minutes ago

howardsan1

KKCH @funder This is an uninformed post. Many people-including me-voted early. Problem is poll workers are elderly & cal… https://t.co/57nYaepbGY 8 hours ago

howardsan1

KKCH @LarrySabato @KL04655767 Many people-including me-voted early. Problem is many poll workers are elderly & have been… https://t.co/gLthtqRgCg 20 hours ago

howardsan1

KKCH @eclecticbrotha Many people-including me-voted early. Problem is many poll workers are elderly & have been calling… https://t.co/9mRmZCMkrk 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health emergency postpones Ohio primary election [Video]

Health emergency postpones Ohio primary election

Health emergency postpones Ohio primary election

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:23Published
New Jersey Takes Drastic Steps To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 After 3rd Person Dies [Video]

New Jersey Takes Drastic Steps To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 After 3rd Person Dies

Crystal Cranmore has the latest.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:59Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.