Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local businesses continue to offer St. Patrick's day specials

Local businesses continue to offer St. Patrick's day specials

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Local businesses continue to offer St. Patrick's day specials
Local businesses continue to offer St. Patrick's day specials
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local businesses continue to offer St. Patrick's day specials

Welcome back-- despite all of our local bars and restaurants being closed... some are still celebrating with irish take-out specials.

News channel 2's brent kearney is live on varick street with more on how people and business owners are coping.

Well kristen and jason it was su is live on varick street with more on how people and business owners are coping.

Well kristen and jason it was supposed to be e the brewery district's busiest day.

But va"its always alot of people enjoying themselves and its just so different it really is a ghost town."

What was once the heart of utica's st patricks day celebrations now in silence.

"the fact that its a holy day and no one is here sends some alerts to any of us so we are sorry about that.

We pray for the people and that this virus will end soon."

But the celebrations are continuing on.

Irish hotspots sucuch as swifty's, five points publick house and the celtic harp all offering st patricks day takeout on.

Irish hotspots such as swifty's, five points publick house and the celtic harp all offering st patricicks day takeout specials.

A new norm for the local offering st patrtrickl then we e ials.

A new norm for the local industry.

"going forward we will have spspecials everyday of items th are very popular here.

And plus we will have to adopt to the times."

"hopefully this will pass relatively quickly.

Until then we will bebe availbale as long as their is a markrkssary.

Its doing what needs to be done, sure its a very different t take for all of us.

But i think we're going to get through it just fine."

The utica chamber of commerc a very different take f all of us.

But i think we're going to get through it just fine."

The utica chamber of commerce posting a all of the restarunts in our r area that



Recent related news from verified sources

Baltimore nixes permits for large gatherings, including St. Patrick’s Day festivities

City officials today joined a wave of local government leaders, museums, businesses and others that...
bizjournals - Published

Market swings and a wave of cancellations as virus spreads

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the U.S., the...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MacKidBowie

MacKidBowie Look at this amazing offer from ashlingco Let’s continue to support local businesses as best as we can!… https://t.co/Jx4K7Bt50u 42 minutes ago

Bethnieder

Beth Niedermeyer RT @MayorJensen: Many restaurants offer carryout so you can continue to practice social distancing while supporting local businesses. 2 hours ago

markland_jane

CityWriter @TerriWestgate Yes. My daughter screwed by Virgin Airlines and no idea if she’ll have a job soon. Lots of local bus… https://t.co/Gjcs8zRdkh 3 hours ago

MayorJensen

MayorJensen Many restaurants offer carryout so you can continue to practice social distancing while supporting local businesses. https://t.co/FXdVDF22pC 4 hours ago

KidsTradingCo

Kids Trading Company Don’t need anything from your favourite local businesses right now? Consider buying a gift card which you can use l… https://t.co/oFqTQJp8Xd 4 hours ago

whererockies

Where Rockies RT @canmorebrewing: Our taproom is closed today and will stay closed until further notice. We may begin to offer home beer delivery - so th… 4 hours ago

canmorebrewing

Canmore Brewing Co Our taproom is closed today and will stay closed until further notice. We may begin to offer home beer delivery - s… https://t.co/UtEhEQbToV 5 hours ago

mister_cheesman

Lee cheesman With the current Coronavirus pandemic, @OswestryTC should offer Free parking for the foreseeable future. This wil… https://t.co/D21Bsk7QYu 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York streets and stores deserted ahead of curfew [Video]

New York streets and stores deserted ahead of curfew

Authorities in New York have ordered a city-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The curfew was put into action on March 16 at 8 p.m. meaning movie theatres, small theatres,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:52Published
Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day [Video]

Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day

On Saint Patrick's Day, many businesses won't see the green they normally do – all because of new mandates in the metro to help stop the coronavirus spread.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:13Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.