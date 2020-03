Nebraska dentists urged to stop non-emergency appointments 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:57s - Published Nebraska dentists urged to stop non-emergency appointments Nebraska residents needing to get to their dentist for teeth cleaning might be waiting a bit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Nebraska dentists urged to stop non-emergency appointments RECENTLY ADVISEDHOSPITALS TOCONSIDERSTOPPINGELECTIVESURGERIES TOHELP COMBAT THESPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS ANDSURGERY GROUPSACROSS THEREGION ARETAKING NOTICE.VILLAGE POINTEORAL SURGERY INOMAHA CANCELEDALL NON-EMERGENCYAPPOINTMENTSFOR THE TIMEBEING...SUCH AS WISDOMTEETH REMOVALS.THIS IS NEARLY90-PERCENT OFTHEIR BUSINESS.THE GROUP ISSTILL OPEN FOREMERGENCIES.THEY CALLEDPATIENTS TO LETTHEM KNOW THEYNEEDED TORESCHEDULE.THEY SAIDPATIENTS HAVEBEENUNDERSTANDINGSO FAR.WE'RE TRYING TODO EVERYTHING WECAN TO MITIGATETHE SPREAD OF THISVIRUS.IT SOUNDS LIKETAKING THESE NEXTTWO WEEKS TOMINIMIZEEVERYBODY'SEXPOSURE TO ITAND WE'REFOLLOWING ALONGWITH RESTERAUNTS,SCHOOLS, ALL THEOTHER BIG EVENTS.HOPEFULLY WE'LLREDUCE THESPREAD OF THISVIRUS ANDMINIMIZEEVERYBODY'SEXPOSURE.A SPOKESPERSONFOR C-H-I MEDICALCENTER SAIDSURGERIES ATTHEIR HOSPITALWERE STILL ON ASSCHEDULEDTUESDAY.AS THE N





