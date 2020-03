Why can't everyone get tested for coronavirus

THE GOVERNOR ALSOSPEAKING TODAYABOUT RAMPING UPTHE NUMBER OFTESTS THE STATE CANDO EACH DAY.HERE IN WESTERNNEW YORK -- THERE'SBEEN SOMEFRUSTRATION ANDCONFUSION... FROMPEOPLE HOPING TO BETESTED.AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER EDREILLY SHOWS US --LOCAL LABS ARE STILLNOT FULLY PREPARED.WE WANT PEOPLE TOUNDERSTAND TIMESHAVE CHANGED FROMWHERE WE WERE LASTWEEKTHE WARNING SIGNSARE OUT.FEW PEOPLE AREWALKING THE STREET.AND WORKERS LIKETHESE EMPLOYEES ATBLUE CROSSBLUESHIELD OF WNYSPENT THE DAYPACKING UP OFFICEAND COMPUTEREQUIPMENT SO THEYCAN WORK FROMHOME.WE ARE TRYING TOFIGURE HOW TO GETAS MANY OF THEMWORKING FROM HOMEAS POSSIBLEWHILE THE COUNTRYADAPTS TO A NEWLIFESTYLE .

SOMEWHO ARE SICK AREWONDERING WHYTHEY CANNOT GETTESTED FORCORONAVIRUS.AND I WAS TOLD IDIDN'T MEET THEELIGIBILITY FORTESTING FOR COVID-19WE TALKED WITH ABUFFALO COUPLEWHO ASKED TOREMAIN ANONYMOUS.THE COUPLE SAIDOVER THE WEEKENDTHEY SPIKED FEVERSOVER 100 DEGREESAND DEVELOPED ATERRIBLE COUGH.WORSE THAN ASEASONAL COLD, FLU-TYPE OF DRY COUGHWHEN THEY CALLEDTHEIR DOCTOR TOGET APPROVAL FORCORONAVIRUSTESTING - THEY WEREDENIED .

AND EVENCALLING THE HEATHDEPARTMENT MADENO DIFFERENCE.SO RIGHT NOW,TESTING IS LIMITEDAND THERE IS SPECIFICCRITIERIA OF WHO CANBE TESTED.

SO YOUHAVE TO WORKTHROUGH A DOCTOR INORDER TO GET A TESTDR. THOMAS SCHENKIS THE CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER FORBLUECROSSBLUESHIELD OF WNY.WE ARE, RIGHT NOW,COVERING THE TESTWITH NO COST SHARETO MEMBERSHE EXPLAINED THAT ,CURRENTLY, THE ERIECOUNTY PUBLICHEALTH LAB IS LIMITEDIN THE NUMBER OFTESTS IT CAN DO.COUNTY OFFICIALSSAID THEY ARE TRYINGTO GET MORE KITS.SO I WAS ON THEPHONE WITH THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICETODAY TO TRY AND GETMORE KITSDR SCHENK SAID BIGNATIONAL LABS AREGEARING UP FORMASS-TESTING THATWILL HOPEFULLYSTART SOON.I THINK BY THE END OFTHIS WEEK, I'VE BEENTOLD, THAT THECOUNTRY WILL HAVETHE CAPACITY TO TESTA COUPLE HUNDRED-THOUSAND TESTSWEEKEVEN IF YOU ARE NOTSICK ENOUGH FOR ACORONAVIRUS TEST .

THAT DOES NOTMEAN YOU SHOULDGO TO WORK SICK .

.BECAUSE YOU JUSTDON'T KNOW.AND THE WARNINGSIGNS TO WATCH OUTFOR ARE FEVER,COUGH ANDSHORTNESS OFBREATH.AND NYS ANNOUNCEDIT HAS COME TO ANAGREEMENT ON PAIDLEAVE FOR WORKERSAFFECTED BY THECORONAVIRUS CRISIS.YOU CAN READ MOREABOUT THAT ON OURWEBSITE.

INDOWNTOWN BUFFALO,ED REILLY 7 EWN