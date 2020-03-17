Global  

The Internet Is Not Happy With Vanessa Hudgens, Cardi B's Coronavirus Remix Goes Viral & More | Billboard News

The Internet Is Not Happy With Vanessa Hudgens, Cardi B's Coronavirus Remix Goes Viral & More | Billboard News

The Internet Is Not Happy With Vanessa Hudgens, Cardi B's Coronavirus Remix Goes Viral & More | Billboard News

Cardi B's Coronavirus remix rocks iTunes, Vanessa Hudgen's drama over her coronavirus comment on Instagram and Miley Cyrus, John Legend, and more hold virtual music sessions.

These are the top stories in music.

Cardi B 'Coronavirus Remix' Continues to Get Popular | Billboard News

Cardi B 'Coronavirus Remix' Continues to Get Popular | Billboard News

Cardi B took to social media on Tuesday (March 17) to react to the remix of her coronavirus rant going viral in almost every sense of the word, including entering the iTunes charts.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:12Published
Vanessa Hudgens Shares Look At 'Lockdown' Curly Hair

Vanessa Hudgens Shares Look At 'Lockdown' Curly Hair

With so many stars heeding the recommendation to practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus strain that leads to COVID-19, they're posting far..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
