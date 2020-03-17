Coronavirus Cancels St. Patrick's Day

Gym says non-memebers are able to go to kinetix health club to work out.

Today is saint patrick's day... today is saint patrick's day... but it didn't quite feel that way in laurens county.

41 nbc's peyton lewis travelled to dublin... and she has more.

Patricks day in dublin, looks very different this year than it usually does.

Despite it being a beautiful day, many of the festivities were cancelled and residents are staying inside their homes.

Last week, the dublin city government announced that they would be cancelling this years st.

Patricks day festivities due to concerns over the coronavirus.

There are currently 1-hundred 46 cases in georgia, but none in middle georgia so far.

Governor brian kemp is encouraging people to remain at least 6 feet apart at all times, and practice quarantining if they can.

The events in dublin typically hold thousands of people, but the city is empty this year.

Local business owner, natailie curry, says she's sad this years events had to be cancelled.

But thinks it was the right decision.

"it's obviosly an interesting time for local businesses, a little bit unnerving but we are prayerful and we are hopeful and we believe in our community, and we're praying that our community stays safe.

Like i said i think it's city government says ... certain sponsors for the saint patricks day festivities this year.... are choosing to postpone their