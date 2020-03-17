Kevin Durant Reveals
He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Durant revealed
his diagnosis on Tuesday.
The Brooklyn Nets superstar
stated he's "feeling fine." Kevin Durant, via Bleacher Report The Nets also revealed that
three other players on the team
have also been diagnosed with coronavirus.
The other three players are
experiencing symptoms of the virus.
Nets Statement, via Bleacher Report More than 184,000 cases of
COVID-19 have been confirmed
by the World Health Organization.
On Tuesday,
the death toll in the U.S. reached 100.