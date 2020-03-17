Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Durant revealed his diagnosis on Tuesday.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar stated he's "feeling fine." Kevin Durant, via Bleacher Report The Nets also revealed that three other players on the team have also been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The other three players are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Nets Statement, via Bleacher Report More than 184,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the World Health Organization.

On Tuesday, the death toll in the U.S. reached 100.