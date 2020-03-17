Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > San Francisco Mulls Housing Its Homeless Population In Shuttered Schools, Churches

San Francisco Mulls Housing Its Homeless Population In Shuttered Schools, Churches

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
San Francisco Mulls Housing Its Homeless Population In Shuttered Schools, Churches

San Francisco Mulls Housing Its Homeless Population In Shuttered Schools, Churches

San Francisco is now under a three-week "shelter in place" order to prevent human contact and stifle the spread of the coronavirus disease.

However, the city's estimated 8,000 homeless individuals are exempt from the order.

And until officials can figure out how to house them, they're being encouraged to seek shelter.

Possible solutions including turning churches, state-owned properties, and closed school campuses in the city into temporary shelters.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Coronavirus Likely To Keep Many Schools Closed Into Summer [Video]

Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Coronavirus Likely To Keep Many Schools Closed Into Summer

California Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on impacts of coronavirus on state's school system

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:13Published
Bay Area School Districts Offering Meals For Students During Coronavirus Shutdown [Video]

Bay Area School Districts Offering Meals For Students During Coronavirus Shutdown

School districts in across the Bay Area Monday offered meals for students during the coronavirus shutdown. Len Ramirez reports. (3/16/19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.