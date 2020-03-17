Ex-California Rep Duncan Hunter Is Going Down

Global  

Newser reports former California Republican Rep.

Duncan Hunter was sentenced Tuesday to 11 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on everything from outings with friends to his daughter's birthday party.

Hunter's wife Margaret was his campaign manager.

She also pleaded guilty, and is scheduled to be sentenced April 7th.

