Blood Donation Centers Face Shortages

Blood Donation Centers Face Shortages

Blood Donation Centers Face Shortages

Blood donation centers are facing a severe shortage, and they're working to keep it from getting worse; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Coronavirus restrictions could lead to U.S. blood shortage in two weeks: blood banks group

About half of the blood centers in the United States are already reporting low inventory levels and...
Reuters India - Published


