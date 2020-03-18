Orange County Bans All Public, Private Gatherings - Including Work - Outside Single Household 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published Orange County Bans All Public, Private Gatherings - Including Work - Outside Single Household Orange County officials Tuesday took unprecedented action by banning all public and private gathers beyond those of a single household as jurisdictions across the world grapple with the spread of coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Lireyn RT @FOXLA: Orange County issued a Health Officer's Order Tuesday banning "all public and private gatherings of any number of people." Here'… 1 minute ago Thomas Orange County Bans All Public, Private Gatherings – Including Work – Outside Single Household – CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/KzQYVThJxP 5 minutes ago Jeff Liu Orange County bans "all public and private gatherings of any number of people" -- Good. #COVID19 https://t.co/hglivmERLs 22 minutes ago COLA4ALL Asians Art Museum Orange County Bans All Public, Private Gatherings - Including Work - Outside Single Household https://t.co/vPfrxSw7OT 27 minutes ago Channel 332 | SoCal Student Connection Orange County bans all public and private gatherings, with the exception of "essential activities."… https://t.co/OneVszf7XK 30 minutes ago Allie Orange County Bans All Public, Private Gatherings - Including Work - Outside Single Household https://t.co/3q9UZk46sG 35 minutes ago Mike Guerena Orange County Bans All Public, Private Gatherings – Including Work – Outside Single Household – CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/cD2K1AxDwD 41 minutes ago HonortheHeart Orange County Bans All Public, Private Gatherings - Including Work - Outside Single Household https://t.co/Ta8vv3Tdf1 44 minutes ago