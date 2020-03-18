Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leo Varadkar > Leo Varadkar: Covid-19 emergency could last into the summer

Leo Varadkar: Covid-19 emergency could last into the summer

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Leo Varadkar: Covid-19 emergency could last into the summer

Leo Varadkar: Covid-19 emergency could last into the summer

The Irish premier has warned that this week is the “calm before the storm” in the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing Ireland in a rare live broadcast, Leo Varadkar said he expects the Covid-19 emergency to last beyond the end of the month – and could extend well into the summer.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Leo Varadkar’s statement on Covid-19 restrictions in full

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made a live statement to the nation to announce school, college and childcare...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

annetteashley61

Annette Ashley #WATON #FBPE #NotMyBrexit RT @rtenews: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that the Covid-19 emergency is likely to go on well beyond 29 March and could go on until the summ… 6 minutes ago

CorcoranCF

Cathy Corcoran RT @rtenews: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the covid-19 emergency is likely to go on beyond 29 March and could go on until the summer | Read… 22 minutes ago

justpalaver

Who? I wish our Leader could say all of this.... Covid-19 emergency to continue beyond March - Varadkar https://t.co/nPD5AncJja via @rte 36 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Leo Varadkar: Covid-19 emergency could last into the summer: https://t.co/E1Vhs0GJza #CoronaVirusChallenge 55 minutes ago

chrismcnulty86

Chris McNulty "We're in this together": Varadkar says Covid-19 emergency could continue into summer https://t.co/V1wweP9Wip via @DonegalDaily 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leo Varadkar: We'd rather be safe than sorry [Video]

Leo Varadkar: We'd rather be safe than sorry

Leo Varadkar has defended ordering "drastic" measures against coronavirus in Ireland. Schools, colleges and childcare centres across the Republic are to close for two weeks in an unprecedented lockdown..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus [Video]

Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus

Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.