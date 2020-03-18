Global  

Hospitals Forced To Crack Down On Theft Of Medical Supplies Due To COVID-19

Hospitals Forced To Crack Down On Theft Of Medical Supplies Due To COVID-19

Hospitals Forced To Crack Down On Theft Of Medical Supplies Due To COVID-19

By now, you’ve seen the images of empty shelves—toilet paper is gone and wipes are wiped out.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports of another trend – products disappearing from medical supply closets.

