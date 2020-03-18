The 12-Year-Old Baker Who Turns Cookies Into Art!

Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 04:35s
This talented 12-year-old is baking her way to success!

Arianna Bustillo’s cookies look more like art than food.

The Porter, Texas native first learned to bake and decorate by watching YouTube videos.

Now, she runs her own business, Sweet Little Cookie by Arianna, and makes her own cookie shapes by hand.

From Baby Shark to princesses and superheroes, there’s nothing she can’t create.

She’s gotten dozens of orders since opening last April and her business is growing fast!

Watch full episodes of Secretly Awesome online at ABC.

Instantly.




