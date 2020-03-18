Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19's impact on unemployment claims 'unprecedented,' Colorado's labor department says

COVID-19's impact on unemployment claims 'unprecedented,' Colorado's labor department says

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19's impact on unemployment claims 'unprecedented,' Colorado's labor department says

COVID-19's impact on unemployment claims 'unprecedented,' Colorado's labor department says

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is calling the surge of unemployment claims “unprecedented,” and worse than the Great Recession.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'This is just unprecedented': Colorado unemployment applications skyrocket amid COVID-19 outbreak

New numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment show a dramatic increase in people...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19's impact on unemployment claims 'unprecedented,' Colorado's labor department says [Video]

COVID-19's impact on unemployment claims 'unprecedented,' Colorado's labor department says

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is calling the surge of unemployment claims “unprecedented,” and worse than the Great Recession.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:24Published
Colorado Labor Department Says Workers, Employers Can File For Unemployment Insurance Claims [Video]

Colorado Labor Department Says Workers, Employers Can File For Unemployment Insurance Claims

There is a little help available for people working hourly jobs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:55Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.