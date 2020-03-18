Global  

OK State Senate on Lockdown After Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19

OK State Senate on Lockdown After Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19

OK State Senate on Lockdown After Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19

Less than 24 hours after Oklahoma lawmakers said they will continue with their session, the Senate is on lockdown after someone on the floor has tested positive for COVID-19.

