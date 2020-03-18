OK State Senate on Lockdown After Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 02:09s - Published OK State Senate on Lockdown After Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19 Less than 24 hours after Oklahoma lawmakers said they will continue with their session, the Senate is on lockdown after someone on the floor has tested positive for COVID-19.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this