Verily Sets Up Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites In Santa Clara, San Mateo Counties

You MUST have an appointment to come to one of the drive-thru testing sites.

There are two sites: one at the San Mateo County Event Center and the other at the Santa Clara County Fairground.

Kiet Do reports.

(3-17-2020)

