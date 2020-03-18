Global  

Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Coronavirus Likely To Keep Many Schools Closed Into Summer

Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Coronavirus Likely To Keep Many Schools Closed Into Summer

Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Coronavirus Likely To Keep Many Schools Closed Into Summer

California Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on impacts of coronavirus on state's school system

California governor: Most schools likely out until the fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Most California schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the...
Seattle Times


youngrey5146

reyes velasco RT @sfchronicle: JUST IN: Gov. Gavin Newsom says California schools “unlikely” to re-open before summer break. https://t.co/UYhZxLaGRV 4 seconds ago

TylerAguilar_CA

Tyler Aguilar RT @Ryan_Lillis: NEW: Expect schools to stay closed through summer break because of coronavirus, Gavin Newsom says https://t.co/Qqxlii3v7R 45 seconds ago

geezus_4

jesus RT @modbee: Expect schools to stay closed through summer break because of coronavirus, Gavin Newsom says https://t.co/AVomvpuLTA 1 minute ago

William45513395

W.H. @smartertrader All Los Angeles schools likely to be closed for rest of year says Governor Gavin Newsom. This is big… https://t.co/l8xK6e1glt 2 minutes ago

Ryan_Lillis

Ryan Lillis NEW: Expect schools to stay closed through summer break because of coronavirus, Gavin Newsom says https://t.co/Qqxlii3v7R 3 minutes ago

orbsrightbreb

Gammy/Jason @ Selling toku figures! See pinned! RT @sacbee_news: Expect schools to stay closed through summer break because of coronavirus, Gavin Newsom says https://t.co/9L9k2cAJ5p 4 minutes ago

alsoedit4life

Also Daniel Hunt New from @sacbee_news @sophiabollag: Expect schools to stay closed through summer break because of coronavirus, Gav… https://t.co/Gc9q5Y5uMx 4 minutes ago

KATUNews

KATU News Most California schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the new coronavirus, G… https://t.co/tOv17exdtd 5 minutes ago


Parents balance work, child care during COVID-19 school closures [Video]

Parents balance work, child care during COVID-19 school closures

Many parents learned their child’s school will be out even longer than originally predicted during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:37Published
SMSD reacts to governor's closure of schools for remainder of year [Video]

SMSD reacts to governor's closure of schools for remainder of year

The Shawnee Mission School District, like many in Kansas, is now working around the clock to figure out how to accommodate Gov. Laura Kelly&apos;s announcement that all schools will be closed for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:21Published
