Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access

Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access

Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has declared a state of emergency for the city, prompting the immediate closure of bars and moving restaurants to delivery, takeout and drive-thru only, starting at 8 p.m.

Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access

HAVE ONE.THE MAYOR DECLARING A STATE OFEMERGENCY FOR PHOENIX.SO THAT MEANS ALL BARS HAD TOCLOSE DOWN AND RESTAURANTS AREFORCED TO ONLY DO DELIVERY,TAKEOUT OR DRIVE-THROUGH.




