|
Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access
|
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has declared a state of emergency for the city, prompting the immediate closure of bars and moving restaurants to delivery, takeout and drive-thru only, starting at 8 p.m.
Tonight.
|
Phoenix, Mesa declare states of emergency, limit restaurant and bar access
HAVE ONE.THE MAYOR DECLARING A STATE OFEMERGENCY FOR PHOENIX.SO THAT MEANS ALL BARS HAD TOCLOSE DOWN AND RESTAURANTS AREFORCED TO ONLY DO DELIVERY,TAKEOUT OR DRIVE-THROUGH.
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus
Donald Trump Declares National
Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially
declared a national emergency in the
United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22Published
|