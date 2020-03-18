Global  

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison

Former Congressman Duncan Hunter will serve 11 months in Federal Prison after pleading guilty to one count of felony campaign fraud

Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 months in prison and three years...
Ex-California Rep Duncan Hunter Is Going Down [Video]

Ex-California Rep Duncan Hunter Is Going Down

Newser reports former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Tuesday to 11 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on everything from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Former Rep. Duncan Hunter Sentenced For Misusing Campaign Funds [Video]

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter Sentenced For Misusing Campaign Funds

On Tuesday, former Rep. Duncan Hunter (R) was sentenced to 11 months in prison after years of denying using $250K in campaign funds for personal use.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published
