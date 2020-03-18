Global  

Diggs Traded to Bills

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Diggs Traded to Bills
STF crew breaks down the Diggs trade to Buffalo
Recent related news from verified sources

Vikings set to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Bills

Vikings set to trade WR Stefon Diggs to BillsThe Buffalo Bills are set to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings
FOX Sports - Published

Bills trade first-rounder and multiple draft picks to Vikings for Stefon Diggs, per reports

Stefon Diggs is heading to Buffalo
CBS Sports - Published


Tweets about this

ScottRulebook19

David Scott RT @13WHAM: AMAZING REACTION: When Rob Antonucci’s son woke up this morning, he had no idea that the Bills had traded for Stefon Diggs - hi… 4 minutes ago

11Jordancole

Jordancole_11 @JabroniLewis @NTolliver1987 @nfldraftscout Bills traded their 1st for Diggs 8 minutes ago

brianneherself

blsieberg My daughter cried at the news that @stefondiggs was traded from the Vikings to the Bills. He’s her favorite. She ch… https://t.co/HqSIwkwFWn 17 minutes ago

VersaceBubs

Lil Lucky Vert🍀🌎☄️💕 RT @ChatterBuffalo: The #bills this offseason have already Traded for Stefon Diggs Signed DE Mario Addison Signed CB Josh Norman Signed LB… 23 minutes ago

Ginger_Shrek

Wade B FantasyWire @MVPBurrow @RManlyman The Bills traded their 1st to Vikings, who will use it on Mims. That’s what I said, right? Th… https://t.co/dWQtxQjCDH 31 minutes ago

ChatterBuffalo

Buffalo Sports Chatter The #bills this offseason have already Traded for Stefon Diggs Signed DE Mario Addison Signed CB Josh Norman Signe… https://t.co/JHKx60SS1H 32 minutes ago

se7enthpower

K ᴇ 7 ɪ ɴ Z ᴀ ɴ ᴇ Bills traded for Diggs and signed Poyer, Addison, Jefferson, Butler, Matakevich & Spain. Dolphins signed Jones, Fl… https://t.co/bpOEMY551V 49 minutes ago

JamesMurphy34

James Murphy Imagine in this mean time Diggs get Coronavirus and can’t get traded to the Bills @MattDibble20 https://t.co/7JbJMwyzfy 50 minutes ago

