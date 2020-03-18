Coronavirus Forces Weddings To Be Postponed

Than 600 bags were given out.

New at five -- with new recommendations from the centers for disease control advising groups of 10 or more to not gather for the next 15 days - those planning weddings have some tough decisions to make.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli spoke with a wedding venue and events planner about extra precautions they are taking to keep people safe.

Heather morgan, wedding manager at hampton cove wedding plantation: "before coronavirus this would have been a joyous couple of months ahead of us, but now brides are having to deal with what to do.

To have their wedding, to not have their wedding, it's just a scary time for everyone."

Heather morgan is the wedding manager at hampton cove wedding plantation.

Heather morgan, wedding manager at hampton cove wedding plantation: "we're putting the ball in their court and supporting them in their decision."

Sophia ll : "for now the hampton cove wedding plantation says that they are leaving the decision up to their brides but they are taking precautions to make sure everyone stays safe."

Heather morgan, wedding manager at hampton cove wedding plantation: "all of the venue is sanitized before and after each event and then discretely sanitizing between and during the event."

An event planner i spoke with told me the coronavirus is having an impact on business.

Carlee koehler, owner of huntsville event planning: "more rescheduling, postponing events.

No cancellations as of right now fortunately.

Naturally couples are nervous and they want to be ahead of things and we're doing everything we can to accommodate that."

Wedding and event planners agree - the best advice for brides - communication and to not to stress is the key.

Carlee koehler, owner of huntsville event planning: "i think considering rescheduling is always a thought, something to consider, however it is not necessary at this point."

In huntsville - sophia borrelli waay 31