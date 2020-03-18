Cruise Worker Impact

The c-d-c is telling americans to work from home for the next two weeks if they can.

That's what my co-anchor is doing now, after just getting off a cruise.

Let's check in with emily cassulo, live in palm beach county as she is self quarantining.

Emily how is this all affecting the cruise industry?

Yeah, john, like you just said, the coronavirus isn't just impacting those cruising, but those who work for the cruise industry.

Royal caribbean and other cruise lines have suspended service until early next month due to the outbreak.

I heard this announcement myself while onboard the oasis of the seas on saturday.

Crew members then told us they'd still be staying on the ship for at least the next 30 days until things were back to normal.

These workers are from around the world.

At that time, they didn't know if they'd be able to go back to their home countries, or if they'd have to continue to stay on the ship during the suspension.

Even before it went into effect, one of my crew member friends from a previous cruise told me he's quarantined at home near florence, italy.

He can't come back to work right now because so many people are sick with the virus.

I reached out to royal caribbean for an update on where some of their ships are being docked, or if any more crew members have been able to go home since the suspension, but i haven't yet heard back.

Reporting live from palm beach county, florida, emily cassulo, news 12 now.

Voters in