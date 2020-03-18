Star Wars The Clone Wars - Disney+ Plot synopsis: After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez.

Enlisted by Trace's sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in "Gone With a Trace," an all-new episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." starring (voice cast:) Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, Dee Bradley Baker, James Arnold Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Sam Witwer release date Currently streaming on Disney Plus