Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > International Falls Movie (2020) - Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel

International Falls Movie (2020) - Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
International Falls Movie (2020) - Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel

International Falls Movie (2020) - Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel

Check out the official movie trailer of International Falls - Plot synopsis: Dee is a middle-aged wife and mom stuck in a boring job and a broken marriage in International Falls, Minnesota.

A comedy nerd with a secret dream of getting on stage, her only escape comes in the form of no-name touring comics performing in the hotel where she works.

This weekend brings Tim, a burned-out headliner who is all too aware of his status as a low-level nobody.

When Dee invites herself to Tim's room her walls begin to crumble as she's forced to face the realities of a life that she’s become adept at ignoring: a husband who's been cheating for years, and a dream she’s never had the guts to pursue.

Their one-night stand stretches into the next day as each acknowledges that they're using the other for momentary comfort.

Tim confesses that he's going through a divorce, has lost custody of his son and that the show that night will be his last as a comedian.

The line between comedy and tragedy is blurred as Dee is forced to ask the inevitable question that all must face: Now what?

Directed by Amber McGinnis starring Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Mindy Sterling, Erik Griffin, Matthew Glave, Kevin Nealon release date March 20, 2020 (on Digital)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

"International Falls" - cast: Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Kevin Nealon, Matthew Glave, Mindy Sterling, Erik Griffin

International Falls - cast: Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Kevin Nealon, Matthew Glave, Mindy Sterling, Erik Griffin*Release date :* March 20, 2020 *Synopsis :* Dee (Rachael Harris) is a middle-aged wife and mother...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

International Falls movie [Video]

International Falls movie

International Falls movie trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Dee is a middle-aged wife and mom stuck in a boring job and a broken marriage in International Falls, Minnesota. A comedy nerd with a secret dream..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.