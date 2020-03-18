Global  

Stores opening early for seniors but some can't find what they need

Stores opening early for seniors but some can't find what they need

Stores opening early for seniors but some can't find what they need

Grocery stores in Northeast Ohio have opened early for the country's most vulnerable population amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. supermarkets, big-box stores are limiting the number of shoppers at one time. Temperature checks, delivery-only stores may follow.

Some U.S. chains and independent grocers are restricting the number of shoppers in their stores or...
Seattle Times - Published

How Arizona seniors are getting help grocery shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic

Some grocery stores across the Valley are opening an hour early for seniors only to shop. And a...
azcentral.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stores open early to give seniors the chance to shop with ease [Video]

Stores open early to give seniors the chance to shop with ease

The Apples grocery store in Lorain opened up at 6 a.m. so people 65 years old and older could shop unencumbered.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published
Northgate Markets open early for elderly and disabled [Video]

Northgate Markets open early for elderly and disabled

Northgate Markets across San Diego opened one hour early specifically for senior and disabled citizens.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:52Published
