Coronavirus-Related Death Of Southbay Homeless Person Sets Off Race To Find Shelter

Coronavirus-Related Death Of Southbay Homeless Person Sets Off Race To Find Shelter

Coronavirus-Related Death Of Southbay Homeless Person Sets Off Race To Find Shelter

Santa Clara County marked the first known death of a homeless person due to the coronavirus.

With the shelter-in-place order now in effect, Devin Fehely tells us the race is on to find shelter for people with no place to go.

