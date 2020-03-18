The Flash S06E16 So Long and Goodnight 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:21s - Published The Flash S06E16 So Long and Goodnight The Flash 6x16 "So Long and Goodnight" Season 6 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound (#616). Original airdate 4/7/2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this mx. lea RT @What2Vue: The CW reveals Official Synopsis of The Flash episode "So Long and Goodnight" (6.16/S06E16) https://t.co/bzpKsP4fSm #TheFlash… 8 hours ago What2Vue The CW reveals Official Synopsis of The Flash episode "So Long and Goodnight" (6.16/S06E16) https://t.co/bzpKsP4fSm… https://t.co/d8XxEYaQcv 5 days ago