Gun sales spike across the nation

- this is stephen hansen.

He say- so far, they've sold 80 thousan- rounds of ammunition.

And more- than 100 guns each day.

- "we're selling tons of bulk amm and we still have some bulk amm- on hand.

We - are still selling single boxes,- we have 380, 9 mill.

We do have- some 556 coming.- throughout the day people like- benjamin collins showed up to b- prepared.

- benjamin collins long beach - resident: "i don't think people who are - buying guns are scared of the - corona virus per-say.

I think - they are afraid of the- reaction.

So if things become - more heated and scare ramps up- it will become hysteria - and when that happens i think i- may need something for personal- protection."

Collins is not alone as - coronavirus fears continue to - rise, gun - shops throughout the nation are- seeing a significant spike in - sales.- owner jeff hansen:"normally there are certain situations- that you'll see a spike for a - week or two.

With this who know- and you know it's everywhere.

- it's like you've heard food - - - - shortages are everywhere.

I - think they just want to remain- stalked up.

Before this event - occurred they just- spent a lot of time shooting at- the range.

They just want to be- prepared the news has them- scared" benjamin collins:"for personal safety for those who know how - to use a fire arm keep it close- you don't know when you're goin- to need it so - keep it close so that whenever- you do have a situation where i- might arise where - there's mass hysteria and you - need it you will have it" jeff says they have no plans on- running out, though the guns ar- heading out the door almost as- soon as they hit the shelf.

"we do expect to see it go as far as supply goes we got news on friday and saturday that our distributors were out of guns and ammunition what else with us as we are direct unlike a lot of other gun venues on the coast so we do have that option of ordering guns direct we have guns on the way we just came back from a huge show in phoenix which we expect an 18 wheeler to show up with ammo and guns literally any day now"