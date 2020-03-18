Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How to have your own St. Patrick's Day celebration and support local businesses

How to have your own St. Patrick's Day celebration and support local businesses

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
How to have your own St. Patrick's Day celebration and support local businesses

How to have your own St. Patrick's Day celebration and support local businesses

Colorado's governor ordered bars and restaurants to suspend dine-in services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It's safe to say this St.

Patrick's Day is unlike any other.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

crumbsiess

redbeanpasta RT @alpharadplus: Happy 😀 SLUTS 👌🍆💦💦💦Patrick's day 🍀 you sexy 💋Irish 🇮🇪 potaHOE.🥔 If you're looking 👀 to get lucky 🍀🏆 and have daddy's 👅 sh… 20 seconds ago

Oldyella49

Patrick Hample RT @yokoboji: 🍀🍀St Patrick’s Day Party🍀🍀 Follow Back Resistance Party. Follow all who: LIKE ❤️ RETWEET 🔁 COMMENT 💬 Drop your favorite m… 47 seconds ago

OghamArt

OghamArt A little bedtime reading as you wrap up your St. Patrick’s Day. No pub, no parade, no live music...so a blog will h… https://t.co/99twEsCw2v 5 minutes ago

janicefrye0846

Janice Frye @jessemodz Please tell #NIXON that today is my birthday as well. I’m sorry he wasn’t able to have a party today bu… https://t.co/tftufkrqo6 8 minutes ago

NancyA1107

Nancy Adams Happy St. Patrick’s Day May you always have ... Walls for the winds A roof for the rain Tea beside the fire Laughte… https://t.co/ZGXqGFkD2j 9 minutes ago

RogerFaliga

Roger Faliga RT @irish_guards: Irish Guardsmen past, present and future come together from all over the world for St Patrick's Day. We hope you make the… 9 minutes ago

amy_pla

Amy Pla Happy Birthday, Nixon! 🎂 My grandson, Sebastian, also shares your St. Patrick’s Day birthday. He’s 12 today and he… https://t.co/8lejVvlQH8 10 minutes ago

MichelleCalliha

Michelle Odvody @PatrickMahomes @HarvestersORG @15andMahomies Dear Patrick, You don't have to do this but you are and that is reall… https://t.co/g1QZqaHc1h 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local businesses continue to offer St. Patrick's day specials [Video]

Local businesses continue to offer St. Patrick's day specials

Local businesses continue to offer St. Patrick's day specials

Credit: WKTVPublished
Coronavirus Turns St. Patrick's Day Celebration Into More Uncertainty [Video]

Coronavirus Turns St. Patrick's Day Celebration Into More Uncertainty

One of the busiest days of the year for bars has become an empty echo of the holiday, and many bar owners worry about survival. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.