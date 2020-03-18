Hentak Kaki - Singlish with Uncle Gwee 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: YTV SG - Duration: 02:17s - Published Hentak Kaki - Singlish with Uncle Gwee In this episode of Singlish, Dr Gwee Li Sui explains another term to come out of army life that is sometimes used in the work place — Hentak Kaki. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this