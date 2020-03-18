Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Liquor store sales

Liquor store sales

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Liquor store sales
Liquor stores see increase in sales
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Liquor store sales

The forerstopped serving customers in house for the foreseeable future in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus..... what does that mean for local liquor storeses?

New at ten..... we stopped into bremer's wine and liquor on commercial drive in new hartford to find out.

They tell us thehey have definitely seen an increase in business since last thursday.

Even tonight shoppers were in the store stocking up.

But what they were stocking up on wasn't always for recreational p p purposes.

"when the hand sanitizer went out we sold out of our grain alcohol.

People were trying to make their own hand sanitizers and disinfectants, but mostly stocking up on their usual.

People aren't necessarily panicking like you see in the grocery stores.

I thihink they're looking to us s for a sense of normalcy.

They want to make sure they can still havave that glass of wine with dinner."

Bremer's s says they are bre of normalcy.

They want to make sure they can still have that glass ofof wine with dinner."

Bremer's says theyey are brememer's says they are



Recent related news from verified sources

Will you be stocking up on wine to gear for coronavirus? Some Delawareans already are.

Coronavirus prompts some to go to wine store, while some liquor stores see a drop in sales.  
Delawareonline - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sunday Liquor Store Sales Vote Coming Up [Video]

Sunday Liquor Store Sales Vote Coming Up

Sunday Liquor Store Sales Vote Coming Up

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published
Voters to decide on Sunday liquor store sales [Video]

Voters to decide on Sunday liquor store sales

Voters to decide on Sunday liquor store sales

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.