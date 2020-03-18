Drew Brees agrees to stay in New Orleans

Global  

Drew Brees has essentially agreed to finish his career in New Orleans as promised.

And - touchdowns.

- - gotta love perfect segues...- from one goat to another... dre- brees has essentially agreed to- finish his career, in - new orleans... as promised.

- today... the league's all-time- leading passer agreed, to a re-- sign with the saints... on a- two-year... 50-million dollar - deal.

- that 25-million per year value- is the same as his previous - contract... which is even more- team friendly than last time...- given the recent inflation of - quarterback salaries.

- and it was crucial that the two- parties got this negotiation- done before the start of the ne- league year, on wednesday...- allowing the saints to avoid- being hit with 21.3-million, in- - - - dead money... from the old deal- brees never tested the free - agent market, heading into his- 20th season... having just- turned 41... in



