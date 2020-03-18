Report: Tom Brady leaving Patriots for Buccaneers

- we've seen joe montana... play- for the chiefs.

- we've seen emmitt smith... play- for the cardinals.- we've seen brett favre... play- for the jets and vikings.

- we've even seen peyton- manning... play for the broncos- but i can promise you... we've- never seen a day in n-f-l free- agency... quite like this one.- tom brady is breaking up the ne- england patriots- dynasty... to join the tampa ba- buccaneers... as first reported- by ian rapoport, of the n-f-l - network.- the league's all-time winninges- quarterback - announced this morning, he was- going to leave the only - franchise he's ever known... an- will be doing so... in- principle... for- 30-million dollars per year.- during his 20 seasons, in new - england... brady led the pats t- nine super bowls... and the - four-time super bowl m-v-p... - won - six of them.- overall... t-b-12 won three - league m-v-p's... was named all- pro five times... and made 14 - trips to the pro bowl... all- while - leading the patriots... to 17 - a-f-c east titles.- brady trails only drew brees, i- all-time passing yards...