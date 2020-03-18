Global  

Report: Tom Brady leaving Patriots for Buccaneers

We’ve seen Joe Montana play for the Chiefs.

We’ve seen Emmitt Smith play for the Cardinals.

We’ve seen Brett Favre play for the Jets and Vikings.

We’ve even seen Peyton Manning play for the Broncos.

But we have never seen a day in NFL Free Agency quite like this one.

- we've even seen peyton- manning... play for the broncos- but i can promise you... we've- never seen a day in n-f-l free- agency... quite like this one.- tom brady is breaking up the ne- england patriots- dynasty... to join the tampa ba- buccaneers... as first reported- by ian rapoport, of the n-f-l - network.- the league's all-time winninges- quarterback - announced this morning, he was- going to leave the only - franchise he's ever known... an- will be doing so... in- principle... for- 30-million dollars per year.- during his 20 seasons, in new - england... brady led the pats t- nine super bowls... and the - four-time super bowl m-v-p... - won - six of them.- overall... t-b-12 won three - league m-v-p's... was named all- pro five times... and made 14 - trips to the pro bowl... all- while - leading the patriots... to 17 - a-f-c east titles.- brady trails only drew brees, i- all-time passing yards...



