California Launches Emergency Shopping and Delivery Service for Seniors in Need 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:37s - Published California Launches Emergency Shopping and Delivery Service for Seniors in Need Grace Church in Tracy is coming together to help the area's most vulnerable--- seniors and those with higher risk. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend California Launches Emergency Shopping and Delivery Service for Seniors in Need GROUPS TO GO OUT AT ALL FOXGROUPS TO GO OUT AT ALL FOX40'S CHRISTY GROSZ HAS THOSE40'S CHRISTY GROSZ HAS THOSEDETAILS.DETAILS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources More Markets Institute Senior Shopping Hours



Meanwhile, food delivery services for seniors are in need of help and donations. Sandra Mitchell reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:56 Published 16 hours ago