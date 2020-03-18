Global  

77-Year-Old Man Dies IN Broward Assisted Living Facility

77-Year-Old Man Dies IN Broward Assisted Living Facility

77-Year-Old Man Dies IN Broward Assisted Living Facility

A 77-year-old man in Broward County is the sixth person to die from COVID-19 in the state of Florida.

Son Of Man Who Died Of Coronavirus At Fort Lauderdale Assisted Living Facility Speaks Out [Video]

Son Of Man Who Died Of Coronavirus At Fort Lauderdale Assisted Living Facility Speaks Out

CBS4's Joan Murray spoke with Erik Curren about his father's death.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:40Published
First Coronavirus Death In Broward County [Video]

First Coronavirus Death In Broward County

CBS4's Joan Murray reports the death happened at the Atria Willow facility.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:21Published
