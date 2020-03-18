Global  

Election Results Snapshot: Biden Beats Bernie In Florida

There were also four mayoral races across South Florida.

The winners were: Chris Vincent in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Glenn Troast in Lighthouse Point, Frank Ortis in Pembroke Pines and Charles Burkett in Surfside.

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis [Video]

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis

New polls reveal most voters in Democratic presidential contests in three states on Tuesday chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. Reuters reports the polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Floridians choose between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders amid coronavirus outbreak fears [Video]

Floridians choose between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders amid coronavirus outbreak fears

What might be the final showdown between two different candidates takes place Tuesday during Florida’s presidential primary. Story: http://bit.ly/2QCMSlN

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:29Published
