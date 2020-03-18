Global  

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases In NYC Climb Over 900 As De Blasio Warns Of Possible 'Shelter In Place' Order

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases In NYC Climb Over 900 As De Blasio Warns Of Possible 'Shelter In Place' Order

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases In NYC Climb Over 900 As De Blasio Warns Of Possible 'Shelter In Place' Order

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday night the total of positive coronavirus cases in New York City has climbed over 900 as the city desperately tries to stop the spread; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

