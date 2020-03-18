Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:58s - Published Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is ordering all indoor malls to close after the number of confirmed cases in the state reached 267; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

