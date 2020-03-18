Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order
|
Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order
In New Jersey, Gov.
Phil Murphy is ordering all indoor malls to close after the number of confirmed cases in the state reached 267; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
