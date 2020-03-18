Students concerned about online lessons

The order from the Kansas governor to close all school buildings for the rest of the academic year caught many students and parents by surprise.



Recent related videos from verified sources Chinese teacher creates phone holder by himself so he can live stream lessons to students due to coronavirus lockdown



A teacher in central China created a phone holder by himself to live stream lessons to his students online during the COVID-19 outbreak. In the video, shot by the teacher's wife in the city of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago Chinese teacher hikes up mountain in search of signal so she can live stream lessons for students during COVID-19 outbreak



A middle school teacher hiked up a mountain to find signal so she could live stream lessons for her students during the COVID-19 outbreak in eastern China. In the video, shot in the county of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago