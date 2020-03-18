Colorado Unemployment Website Sees Thousands Of Claims

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s unemployment insurance claim process has been bogged down.



Recent related videos from verified sources COVID-19's impact on unemployment claims 'unprecedented,' Colorado's labor department says



The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is calling the surge of unemployment claims “unprecedented,” and worse than the Great Recession. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:24 Published 5 hours ago COVID-19's impact on unemployment claims 'unprecedented,' Colorado's labor department says



The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is calling the surge of unemployment claims “unprecedented,” and worse than the Great Recession. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:24 Published 5 hours ago