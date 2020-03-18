Global  

MDH Updates COVID-19 Testing Criteria

MDH Updates COVID-19 Testing Criteria

MDH Updates COVID-19 Testing Criteria

The Minnesota Department of Health says it has to start denying people testing for COVID-19 because they simply don't have enough tests anymore, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:54).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 17, 2020

