MDH Updates COVID-19 Testing Criteria

The Minnesota Department of Health says it has to start denying people testing for COVID-19 because they simply don't have enough tests anymore, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:54).



Recent related videos from verified sources Minnesota Department Of Health Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidelines



A national shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies has the Minnesota Department of Health changing its criteria for who gets tested, Susan Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:25). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:25 Published 7 hours ago Coronavirus update: CDC’s new testing criteria, preparing for a pandemic, and managing anxiety



A coronavirus case has helped change the CDC’s testing criteria for COVID-19. A female patient that was hospitalized in California is the first in the country where health officials have no clues as.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:17 Published 3 weeks ago