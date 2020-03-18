Educating kids at home

Fifth harmony had a song called "work from home... " now parents find themselves teaching at home.

Not all of us parents are educators... so what is the best way parents can begin home schooling?

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is giving us a lesson.

Isabella... learn anything good?

Well... the governor has designated tomorrow thorugh march 27 as a planning period for educators to map out a blueprint for remote learning.

But learning at home is going to be much different than learning in the classroom.

Dan feehan á a congressional candidate and his wife amy were both teachers and have some advice.

Abcya.com ... newsela.com and code.org... are resources public school educator amy feehan recommends parents use as they teach at home.

Feehan maintains it is important for parents to establish structure.

"keeping as much of a routine as possible, waking up, getting dressed, brushing your teeth, from there having some academics.

Really sitting down with your kids and talking to them about what they want to use that time period too so that they are invested in that schedule together."

Feehan recognizes that some parents are without access to the internet á this veteran teacher encourages creativity.

"as long as a kid reads for 45 minutes to an hour and a half every day, keep up the reading, whether it's bedtime reading, kids reading independently... reading to little sisters or pets."

Before he was a political candidate, he was a teacher.

Tonight dan feehan is campaigning to keep learnng alive.

"this is the time all hands are on deck to make sure that amy feehan also tells me private curriculum companies are making free resources for parents like zearn.com and ixl.com.

Thanks isabella we will post links to the resources isa mentioned at