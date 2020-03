Band Together Buffalo to stream live concerts over the next 60 days

PUBLICENTERTAINMENT ISLARGELY ON HOLD.MOVIES ANDCONCERTS ARECANCELED.BUT PERFORMERSARE STILL FINDINGWAYS TO PUT ON ASHOW.JEFF RUSACK TELLSUS HOW BANDS AREPLAYING ON.IT'S HITTING THE MUSICCOMMUNITY PRETTYHARD.THE SHOW MUST GOON.EASIER SAID THANDONE DURING THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC.BUT ON A ST.PATRICK'S DAY UNLIKEANY OTHER..NORMALLY THIS IS OURBIGGEST WEEKENDFOR SURE.YOU COULD STILL FINDA LIVE SHOW... WELLSORT OF.THIS IS CRIKWATER.THEIR UPCOMINGSHOWS ARECANCELLED.IT'S A LITTLEWORRISOME, YOUKNOW I JUST KIND OFWENT THROUGH MYCALENDAR TODAY ANDWENT THROUGH ANDCROSSED OFF ALL THEGIGS THAT HAVE BEENCANCELLED.THESE MUSICIANSMAKE A GOOD CHUNKOF THEIR MONEYFROM GIGS.BUT TUESDAY THEYHAD ONE.WHEN I SAY THEY'RESTILL PLAYINGSHOWS..

THAT'S NOTENTIRELY ACCURATE.THIS IS REALLY A GOODCHANCE FOR US TORECOOP ON SOMELOST GIGS.CRIKWATER ISPLAYING ATCOMMUNITY BEERWORKS... WITH NOONETO PLAY TOO... THEAUDIENCE IS ONLINE.STREAMING GIGSSEEMS TO BE THE WAYOF THE FUTUREANYWAY, MAYBE THISIS A LITTLE PUSH INTHAT DIRECTION.THE SHOW IS BEINGSTREAMED ONBUFFALO.FM.ANYONE SOCIALDISTANCING AT THEIRHOME CAN WATCH THESHOW FOR FREE..

BUTTHE BANDS AREASKING FOR SOMEHELP.THERE'S A LINKTO LEAVE A TIP.SO IF YOU MISSEDTHIS SHOW.

FRET NOT.BUFFALO.FM WILLHOST A STREAMEDCONCERT EVERYNIGHT FOR THE NEXT60 DAYS.CRIKWATER IS A BANDYOU'D SEE ON ANYORDINARY ST.PATRICK'S DAY.BUT THIS ISN'T ANORDINARY ST.AND NO MATTER HOWMANY OBSTACLESPRESENTTHEMSELVES TOLOCAL MUSICIANS..JEFF RUSACK 7EWN.